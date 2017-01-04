Commuter Train Derailment Injures Over 100 In NYC - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Commuter Train Derailment Injures Over 100 In NYC

NEW YORK CITY -

A New York commuter train hit a bumping block and derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, injuring dozens of passengers, authorities said.

New York’s fire department said 103 people were injured and that none of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

Fire officials at the scene said metal that appeared to be from a rail pierced the bottom of the Long Island Rail Road train and the wheels lifted up. They said the crash also damaged a work area beyond the tracks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the train was moving very slowly. He said it “wasn’t really a derailment.”

Thomas Prendergast, the chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the railroad, said investigators would interview the train’s brakeman, conductor and engineer.

Cuomo told reporters that the worst known injury was a possible broken leg. The woman who suffered the injury was transported to a hospital.

“A broken leg is not good, but we’ve been through situations where we’ve had worse,” Cuomo said.

The fire department said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. during the busy morning rush.

The incident happened at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal. The underground terminal is located near the Barclays Center, which is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the NHL’s New York Islanders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

