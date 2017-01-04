Tulsa Man Arrested For Attempted Forgery At Bank

Tulsa police arrested a man Tuesday after he ran from police when they responded to a fraud call at the Bank of Oklahoma.

Steven Spartacus Reese, 28, was attempting to pass a forged document at the bank, located at 3045 S. Harvard Avenue, at about 4:30 p.m. when someone at the bank called police to report the activity, police said.

When an officer arrived, Reese fled the scene on foot and the officer chased him, according to police.

A second officer arrived and they quickly set up a perimeter and concluded the crime was a felony, so a TPD K9 was deployed, police said.

The K9 had Reese in custody within moments of being deployed, police said.

He was arrested for knowingly concealing stolen property, uttering a forged instrument, resisting arrest and felony possession of burglary tools, according to online records. His court date is set for January 10.

Reese already had a January 19 arraignment date set stemming from a November 29, 2016, arrest for felony possession of a firearm and possession or selling of paraphernalia while not using a motor vehicle.