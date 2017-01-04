Nature Conservancy Reaches Pre-Order Goal For Bison License Plates

Soon, Oklahoma drivers will have the opportunity to get a new specialty license plate.

Within two months, the Nature Conservancy got the required 500 pre-orders for its ‘Pioneers of the Prairie’ license plate.

The Conservancy started accepting pre-orders on November 1, 2016 and set a goal to collect the required 500 within 180. They said they reached their goal December 29, 2016.

12/12/2016 Related Story: Bison-Themed Vanity License Plate Could Be Available Soon

The ‘Pioneers of the Prairie’ license plate was designed by Chris Miller at Cubic Creative in Tulsa. The plate will cost $38, with $20 from each plate benefiting The Nature Conservancy’s conservation efforts in Oklahoma.

Pre-orders will continue to be accepted until February 1, 2017, and will soon be available to order on the OTC website and at tag agencies statewide.