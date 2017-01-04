Nature Conservancy Reaches Pre-Order Goal For Bison License Plat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Nature Conservancy Reaches Pre-Order Goal For Bison License Plates


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Soon, Oklahoma drivers will have the opportunity to get a new specialty license plate.

Within two months, the Nature Conservancy got the required 500 pre-orders for its ‘Pioneers of the Prairie’ license plate.

The Conservancy started accepting pre-orders on November 1, 2016 and set a goal to collect the required 500 within 180. They said they reached their goal December 29, 2016.

The ‘Pioneers of the Prairie’ license plate was designed by Chris Miller at Cubic Creative in Tulsa. The plate will cost $38, with $20 from each plate benefiting The Nature Conservancy’s conservation efforts in Oklahoma.

Pre-orders will continue to be accepted until February 1, 2017, and will soon be available to order on the OTC website and at tag agencies statewide.

