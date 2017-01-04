Family, Friends Remember Sapulpa Educator Killed In Hit-And-Run

Friends like Meagan Cannon say Reid would want them to forgive his killer.

Tulsa police are still looking for the person who hit Michael Reid. Officers are looking for a white truck with a missing front grill and loud muffler.

Family and friends are remembering a long-time Sapulpa educator who died Tuesday when a car hit him during his morning run.

They say Michael Reid leaves behind a legacy everyone can learn from.

Tulsa police are still looking for the person who hit Reid. Officers are looking for a white truck with a missing front grill and a loud muffler.

Friends like Meagan Cannon say Reid would want them to forgive his killer.

"Today he would have come through our door and just said ‘Hi’ to see how we were doing and visited with the kids and asked about Christmas break, those are just things he would have done, and the fact that he can't do that is just sad."

A feeling of sadness blankets the Sapulpa community as students, staff and teachers Cannon try to cope with the loss of one of their own.

"He was in my classroom every single day, he was in everybody's classroom every single day, and he didn't just walk through, he would stop, talk to the kids, see what we were doing in class, sit down and work with them," Cannon said.

The familiar smile and voice are gone after Reid died in a hit-and-run crash.

He was on his morning run Tuesday on the Sheridan bridge trail over the Creek Turnpike when police say a white truck hit him and drove off.

1/3/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Jogger Killed In Early Morning Hit-And-Run

Cannon said, "Yesterday was really rough, all day long, and today it's been pretty much up and down, and it randomly hits."

Cannon said Reid taught his colleagues to not only spot problems but figure out solutions. She said his love for education helped inspire everyone.

That love for education was nearly matched by his love of running.

"He was running every single morning. We would always joke 'how many miles did you run," Cannon said.

She said she finds some comfort in those memories and knowing he lived life to the fullest.

Reid's wife is a principal for Jenks Public Schools. Her school sent out a message to parents saying Reid's funeral will be Friday.