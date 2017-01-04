TU’s Dane Evans Honored With 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

The 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was recognized at halftime of Monday's Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Superdome. The University of Tulsa's Dane Evans was one of 24 college football players named to the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and was honored Monday night. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted off-the-field honors in college football.

Evans was one of 12 players named to the team from FBS schools, and another 12 members came from FCS, Division II, III and the NAIA. The senior quarterback led the Hurricane to an overall 10-3 record this year and a 55-10 win over Central Michigan in the 2016 Miami Beach Bowl.

Evans finished his career as the school's all-time passing (11,680), total offense (11,752) and TD passes (84) leader. He completed 60-percent of his passes for 3,348 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2016, and was part of NCAA history as the Hurricane team became the first ever to produce a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in a single season.

This year, the Good Works Team® award celebrated 25 years of recognizing college football players who dedicate their time to bettering the community and the lives of others. The players named to the Good Works Team® represent the sport's finest in terms of character and leadership, in addition to maintaining good academic standing.

Evans, from Sanger, Texas, has been involved in various community events throughout his career at Tulsa. He has volunteered for Feed My Starving Children, tornado Team Relief, Youth Day Camps, FCA events, St. Francis Children's Hospital visits and elementary school reading and activities.

The 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team® was selected from a group of nominees who were submitted by sports information directors across the country. A voting panel of former Good Works Team® members and prominent college football media members narrowed the impressive list of 165 players and 10 coaches down to the 25 members of the 2016 team.

The following players were named to the 2016 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team:

NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (I-A)

Player, School, Pos.

Deshaun Watson, Clemson, QB

Derek McCartney, Colorado, LB

DeVon Edwards, Duke, DB

Alec Eberle, Florida State, OL

Jeb Blazevich, Georgia, TE

KeShun Freeman, Georgia Tech, DL

Makani Kema-Kaleiwahea, Hawaii, DL

Mike Caprara, Pittsburgh, LB

Caylin Moore, TCU, DB

Dane Evans, Tulsa, QB

Oren Burks, Vanderbilt, LB

Zach Terrell, Western Michigan, QB

NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (I-AA), Divisions II, III and NAIA

Player, School, Pos.

Zach Bernhard, Ashland, LB

Drew Neuville, Bethel (Minn.), TE

Dan Gallman, Carson-Newman, OL

Nate Casey, Davidson, LB

Michael Allen, Incarnate Word, LB

Luke Grooters, Morningside, LB

Carl Jones, North Carolina Central, OL

Corbin Jountti, Northern Arizona, RB

Zach Clark, Oklahoma Baptist, OL

Kaymon Farmer, SE Oklahoma State, WR

Trent Brodbeck, Wayne State (Mich.), TE

Brett Kasper, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, QB