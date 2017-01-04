Bill Blankenship Resigns At Fayetteville For Head Coaching Job At Owasso

After leading Fayetteville to a state title, Bill Blankenship has resigned to take a head coaching position at Owasso High School.

“This past season has been a blessing for my wife, Angie, and for me. We were welcomed with open arms by the school, the faculty and the Fayetteville community,” said Blankenship. “We have had such a special relationship with our players and the coaching staff. Everyone in the district, especially Athletic Director Steve Janski and Dr. Matthew Wendt, made this seem like a destination job for us.”

Blankenship added, “Over the holidays we became especially aware of how much we have missed being near our kids and grandkids. This decision to return to the Tulsa area was hard, but the right thing for our family.”

Blankenship spent four years as TU’s head coach before being terminated in December after a 2-10 season.

Back in 2012, he had better luck, leading the Golden Hurricane to an 11-3 record and was named Conference USA's coach of the year.

Before heading to Arkansas, Blankenship agreed to volunteer as the quarterbacks coach at Booker T. Washington, but it looks like he will be taking his talents to help the Rams (who went 3-7 this past year).

NOTE: Blankenship has led his teams to state championships in four of the last five high school football seasons he has coached.