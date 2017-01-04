Police Make Second Arrest In Fatal Tulsa Apartment Complex Shooting

Edwar Blocker is facing one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kenney Long.

A second arrest has been made connected to a deadly shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Edwar Blocker is facing one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kenney Long.

Police say Long’s mother found him shot and killed on December 20th, 2016 at the South Port Apartments.

A neighbor told officers they heard a disturbance around 1:30 to 2 a.m. and may have heard a gunshot. Detectives believe Long had been lying in the apartment for a few hours.

Police also arrested Yania Parker on a first-degree murder charge. Police said through an investigation, they learned Parker was involved with Long.

