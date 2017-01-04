Police Make Second Arrest In Fatal Tulsa Apartment Complex Shoot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Make Second Arrest In Fatal Tulsa Apartment Complex Shooting

Posted: Updated:
Edwar Blocker is facing one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kenney Long. Edwar Blocker is facing one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kenney Long.
Police also arrested Yania Parker on a first-degree murder charge. Police also arrested Yania Parker on a first-degree murder charge.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A second arrest has been made connected to a deadly shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex.

Edwar Blocker is facing one charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kenney Long.

Police say Long’s mother found him shot and killed on December 20th, 2016 at the South Port Apartments.

12/20/2016 Related Story: Woman Finds Son Shot To Death At Tulsa Apartment Complex

A neighbor told officers they heard a disturbance around 1:30 to 2 a.m. and may have heard a gunshot. Detectives believe Long had been lying in the apartment for a few hours.

Police also arrested Yania Parker on a first-degree murder charge. Police said through an investigation, they learned Parker was involved with Long.

12/20/2016 Related Story: Police Make Arrest In Fatal Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.