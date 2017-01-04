Healthy Chargois Leads Union Hoops To No. 1 Ranking

After a state tournament loss last season, the Union Redskins are determined to go further this year.

A healthy, 6-foot-9 SMU commit can help make that happen.

"Everybody's gunning to knock us off,” said Ethan Chargois.

Union High School men’s basketball has a target on its back and a No. 1 ranking by its name. A big part of that is Chargois at the post.

"Anytime you have somebody like him, he's special,” said Head Coach Rudy Garcia. “He does so much for us on the floor. There's not anybody in the state like him."

Chargois is the fourth-ranked player in Oklahoma according to 247 Sports, but a stress fracture in his leg ended his season early last year, keeping him out of the state tournament.

"You can't help but think, if you were out there, you could have it won and been that extra thing we needed,” stated Chargois.

Chargois said sitting and watching in street clothes as his team fell in the state tournament last season was very tough; it's that feeling of what might have been.

That's fueling him now to never settle.

"We're never satisfied as a team,” said Chargois. “Every day at practice we still practice like we're 0-6, 0-7 like we haven't won yet."

Garcia added, "If we're on and I still don't think we've played our best game, that we've got a chance at the end, but we've got to continue to get better and I think this just helps build our confidence."