Chase Of Stolen Car Ends With Two Arrests In Tulsa

Deputies arrested two men after a chase early Thursday from Turley to Tulsa.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a stolen Honda Civic at about 1 a.m. when the driver took off.

TCSO Captain John Bryant says speeds at the start of the chase hit 70 mph, but then the car slowed down when it got into Tulsa city limits.

He says the chase ended when Burris pulled into a home's driveway in the 5400 block of North Peoria and ran away.

Deputies identified the driver as 20-year-old Joshua Burris.

An unidentified passenger in the car stayed behind and deputies took that person into custody.

Captain Bryant says a Tulsa Police K-9 officer found Burris hiding behind a shed and bit him on the arm when he resisted arrest.

Burris was treated for a dog bite at a Tulsa hospital and then was taken to the Tulsa County jail.

Jail records show Joshua Burris was booked on complaints including eluding, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and DUI.