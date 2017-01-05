Denver To Tulsa Flight Canceled Due To Colorado Snowstorm

A Colorado snowstorm has led to the cancellations of about 145 flights in and out of Denver International Thursday including one United flight to Tulsa.

Tulsa International Airport showed United flight 4786 which was scheduled to leave Denver at 10:40 a.m. had been cancelled.

A United flight scheduled to leave Denver at 12:30 p.m. has been delayed as well as a 1:30 p.m. Southwest flight to Tulsa.

The airport shows a United flight leaving Tulsa to Denver at 11:19 a.m. is currently delayed for about two hours.

Denver International Airport reports all runways are open and as the snow tapers off, they expect flights to get back to normal later in the day Thursday.

Airlines are advising travelers to check ahead before heading to the airport.