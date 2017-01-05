Tulsa Police: Man Offers Woman A Ride, Gets Wallet Stolen

Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing a Tulsa driver's wallet after he had offered her a ride outside a convenience store early Thursday.

Officers said the incident happened at the QuikTrip on 11th Street near Highway 169 at 12:45 a.m.

The man told police the woman took his wallet, jumped out of his car and ran toward a passing AAA tow truck.

When he got out to run after her, the victim said he was suddenly threatened by a man holding a handgun. Police said that man was last seen driving west on 11th Street in a blue hatchback.

Police say they located the tow truck, but not the woman or the blue hatchback.