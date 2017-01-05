TPS Looking For Ideas, Volunteers For Educational Kickstart Program

Innovation specialist Joseph Fraier said, "These are schools that are actually doing either design work or very innovative learning programs, today."

The innovation center it the district’s new brainchild to help all students have a successful school experience.

Frustrated with public education in Oklahoma? Well, you now have a chance to make your ideas for a better educational experience become reality.

The goal is to make public education work for everyone.

The innovation center it the district’s new brainchild to help all students have a successful school experience. What they need now is for you to join and kick start some ideas to help the students get going.

Fraier is spear-heading the new kickstart project.

"Come into our schools and contribute to the next evolution of Tulsa Public Schools," he said.

So far, 70 people have stepped forward to take part.

Fraier said, "To join a school-based team and identify what opportunities we need to put in place for our students to succeed."

Each school will have a team of five made up of anyone from the area.

"They are going to identify a student need that they want to solve for their students," Fraier said.

It could be anything from attendance, or graduation rate, or applying technology, to a better way to learn how to read.

Fraier said, "So, when it comes to learning how to read, what are the barriers that are in the way, both at school and at home?"

The ideas you come up with will then be pitched to private donors this spring.

"We would love for the local community to get involved in supporting the implementation of those ideas," Fraier said.

Both local and national foundations will help to sponsor your ideas but the district hopes local businesses step in, helping to prepare students for local jobs.

Fraier said, "So that every student feels like they are challenged and supported in their learning experience."

While the plans are still being put together, the district is still looking for people to join. They're looking for ideas, and they are looking for businesses that might want to support those ideas once they are picked this spring.

If you have an idea or would like to volunteer or donate, you can find information here.