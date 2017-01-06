Claremore Man Known As 'Incestlover12' Sentenced To Prison

A judge sentenced a Claremore man to 37 years in prison on charges of rape, sexual abuse of a child and child pornography.

Court records show Kenneth Batten, 38, entered a blind plea to the charges in October. Prosecutors say Batten was also known as "incestlover12."

A federal judge in Tulsa had already sentenced Batten to 25 years on similar charges last year.

According to federal court documents, Batten admitted that between June and August 2015 he had produced sexually explicit videos of a 17-month-old girl as well as possessed over a thousand images and over 200 videos of child pornography.

The charges followed an investigation by federal, state and county law enforcement.