Man And Woman Found Shot Outside Tulsa Home

Picture of a person in custody at the scene of the shooting.

Scene of the shooting, which is on 6th Street east of Sheridan.

Friday, Tulsa police arrested a man after two people got hurt in a shooting near 6th and Sheridan.

Police found a man who had collapsed in the street with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Nick Sac.

Neighbors said they heard the shot then saw the victim trying to leave.

"We heard a gunshot and looked out the window and saw the gentleman who seemed to be struck by a bullet hunkering off to get in his car and the other gentleman coming out of the shed with a gun," neighbor Jason Manning said.

Police arrested Chris Larkin for the shooting.

They said Larkin and Sac had had an argument.

A woman first thought to be a witness later told police the bullet hit her as well. She was taken to a hospital.