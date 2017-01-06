Man And Woman Found Shot Outside Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man And Woman Found Shot Outside Tulsa Home


Scene of the shooting, which is on 6th Street east of Sheridan. Scene of the shooting, which is on 6th Street east of Sheridan.
Picture of a person in custody at the scene of the shooting. Picture of a person in custody at the scene of the shooting.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friday, Tulsa police arrested a man after two people got hurt in a shooting near 6th and Sheridan.

Police found a man who had collapsed in the street with a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Nick Sac.

Neighbors said they heard the shot then saw the victim trying to leave.

"We heard a gunshot and looked out the window and saw the gentleman who seemed to be struck by a bullet hunkering off to get in his car and the other gentleman coming out of the shed with a gun," neighbor Jason Manning said.

Police arrested Chris Larkin for the shooting.

They said Larkin and Sac had had an argument.

A woman first thought to be a witness later told police the bullet hit her as well. She was taken to a hospital.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
