Tulsa Police Officer Returning To Duty After Judge Drops Charge

Photo of Officer Antonia "Toni" Hill, who has been cleared to return to duty.

The Tulsa County District Attorney dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Tulsa police officer.

Officer Toni Hill was arrested for violating a protective order. Hill was arrested on Monday, October 31, 2016 for violating the protective order which had been filed by Emily Obanion.

Last month, a judge ruled the protective order against Hill was frivolous, so this week the D.A. dropped the charge.

Hill's attorney says Officer Hill will be back on full duty Sunday.