After several days of dealing with our most recent Arctic chill, the slow but steady warming trend continues for our Sunday!

Clouds hanging around this morning will eventually give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon hours. A steadier south breeze is due to return today, helping temperatures to warm a few degrees above Saturday’s values with highs mainly in the low 40s this afternoon. That south breeze will be kicking up over 20 miles per hour at times this afternoon, which will keep quite a chill in the air.

Despite the snow many of us saw just a couple days ago, fire danger will be elevated by the afternoon hours due to low relative humidity, continued severe drought conditions, and that increasing south breeze. Fire danger looks to be highest in northeast Oklahoma where very little, if any, snow fell on Friday. Please be very careful if you had any outdoor burning plans today!

The slow, but steady, warming trend continues as we head into the upcoming work week, and breezy to windy conditions look to be the rule for much of the week. A continued gusty south wind will bring an increase in cloud cover on Monday, likely keeping our afternoon highs from climbing very quickly. That being said, we still look to reach the upper 40s to around 50 by late Monday afternoon.

Persistent south to southwest winds will continue into Tuesday with the warmest air we’ve felt so far in 2017! Highs in the mid to upper 60s appear likely on Tuesday as we try to put the recent cold blast behind us! Similar mild to warm conditions should extend into Wednesday as well, even with quite a few clouds continuing to hang around.

But warm weather fans will want to soak up Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s temperatures, because it appears yet another blast of much colder air awaits us late next week! Another strong cold front currently looks to impact eastern Oklahoma sometime next Thursday or next Friday, and this storm system could bring with it some significant chances of rain and wintry precipitation.

We are still way too far out to have anything “locked in” with this next system, so don’t be surprised if the forecast for late next week changes several times as forecast models try to get a better handle on the wintry weather potential. As always, keep it here with the News On 6 WARN Weather team throughout the week, and we’ll keep you advised as things become more clear!