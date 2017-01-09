Tulsa Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Family Dollar Store

Using suspect and vehicle descriptions, Tulsa Police were able to locate a man they said robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the store at 8716 E. 21st Street at 8:26 p.m. January 8, 2017, and they broadcast a description of the robbery suspect and his vehicle.

"Through the exhaustive efforts of field units on both East and Southside, the vehicle was located in the area of 8th and Braden," police said.

Caleb Elmer Johnson, 33, was arrested for the robbery at 8:39 p.m. Sunday. Inside his vehicle, officers found an air pistol, cash from the store and two large sacks of cigarettes.

Johnson has a court date set for January 17.