Tulsa Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Family Dollar Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested For Armed Robbery Of Family Dollar Store

Posted: Updated:
Caleb Elmer Johnson mug Caleb Elmer Johnson mug
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Using suspect and vehicle descriptions, Tulsa Police were able to locate a man they said robbed a Family Dollar store at gunpoint Sunday night. 

Police said they were called to the store at 8716 E. 21st Street at 8:26 p.m. January 8, 2017, and they broadcast a description of the robbery suspect and his vehicle. 

"Through the exhaustive efforts of field units on both East and Southside, the vehicle was located in the area of 8th and Braden," police said. 
Caleb Elmer Johnson, 33, was arrested for the robbery at 8:39 p.m. Sunday. Inside his vehicle, officers found an air pistol, cash from the store and two large sacks of cigarettes. 

Johnson has a court date set for January 17. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.