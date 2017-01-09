Rico Abreu Man To Beat At 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rico Abreu Man To Beat At 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals

Posted: Updated:
Rico Abreu is the back-to-back champion at this year's Chili Bowl. Rico Abreu is the back-to-back champion at this year's Chili Bowl.
Fans follow the midget car dirt races every day. Fans follow the midget car dirt races every day.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Practice runs for the 31st annual Chili Bowl Nationals are happening right now in Tulsa.Racing starts Tuesday. It's been a staple on the Tulsa sports scene every January for decades. 

I think it's safe to say this year's Chili Bowl is bigger and better than ever. Almost 400 cars are in this year's field, a new record - all set to put on a show for a packed house at the River Spirit Expo Center.

On the track, everybody will be gunning for Rico Abreu. He's the back-to-back Chili Bowl Champ at just 25 years old. 

He said he plans to run in the Chili Bowl for the next 50 years, so fans should be used to him. Speaking of fans, they turned out Monday just to watch practice before heats start Tuesday. 

Those fans are what make the atmosphere so special. 

"Being able to compete at the Chili Bowl was on my bucket list six years ago," said Chili Bowl champion Rico Abreu. "It's all at the top. Winning it the first year, and then winning it back-to-back, the biggest thing is just being able to be here in this environment."

Tony Stewart said at his first Chili Bowl, he never imagined it would become as big as it is.

"They're awesome here. The great thing is, every night, you see them all night, and when we're out there on the tractor, you can hear them yelling and screaming and having a good time," said Tony Stewart. "That's the best part about it. That's why I say the atmosphere here is unbelievable."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.