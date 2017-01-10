Man Gets Prison For Distributing Synthetic Marijuana In Tulsa

A judge has sentenced a man, who Tulsa law enforcement says was a major distributor of synthetic marijuana to more than two decades in prison.

Akhlaq Nazir, 43, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of distributing K2, or synthetic marijuana in Tulsa and received a 25 year sentence.

In his arrest report from 2014, authorities say they got a tip that Nazir was a large distributor of K2 products and followed him to a storage unit where they found 3,000 packages of K2 products.

Court records show Nazir entered a plea deal and was sentenced on Monday.