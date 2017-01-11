Police: Suspect Fires Shot At Tulsa Home During Unsuccessful Rob - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Suspect Fires Shot At Tulsa Home During Unsuccessful Robbery

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are searching for a man who they said trying to rob another man early Wednesday then shot at the victim's Tulsa home when he was unsuccessful.

Officers said the attempted robbery happened just after 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 57th Court.

Police Captain Malcolm Williams says the victim was returning home when the armed suspect walked up to him and demanded money. 

He says the victim managed to get inside his home and lock the door. Williams says the suspect then kicked open the door and tried to get inside, but was forced back by the victim.

Captain Williams says the suspect then fired a shot at the home before running away.

He says the victim wasn't hit or injured in the robbery attempt.

