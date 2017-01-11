Donald Trump Set To Hold First Formal News Conference Since Election

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to outline the future of his business empire during a news conference at Trump Tower in New York City Wednesday morning.

It is Trump's first formal news conference since winning the presidency in November.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m., just nine days before Donald Trump is inaugurated.

NewsOn6.com plans to live stream the news conference.

CBS reports this is also his first full news conference since July 27, 2016.