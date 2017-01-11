TPD Needs Help Identifying Woman Who Used Stolen ID, Check

TPD said the tag on the vehicle was stolen from a different crime and doesn't match the vehicle.

Tulsa Police need help identifying this woman who they said used a stolen ID and check from a victim's vehicle.

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying a person of interest they said used a check and ID stolen from a victim's car.

The tag on the vehicle is also stolen from a different crime, police said.

If you can identify the woman, contact Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209. You can remain anonymous by calling

Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information. Reference #2016065263 and 2016079252.