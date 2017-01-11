Woman Arrested After Chase From Tulsa To Inola - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman Arrested After Chase From Tulsa To Inola

INOLA, Oklahoma -

Rogers County deputies arrested a Tulsa woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Tulsa to Inola in a stolen SUV Tuesday night.

Deputies booked Mary Mesteth, 36, of Tulsa into the Rogers County jail on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.

Tulsa Police tried to pull over the Dodge Durango at about 9:45 p.m. near 11th Street and Interstate 44. They say the SUV sped off, eventually heading east on Highway 412.

Tulsa Police ground units stopped chasing the SUV at the Verdigris River bridge, but the department's helicopter kept following it.

Rogers County deputies picked up the chase as the Durango headed east on Highway 412. They say it then turned south on 4250 Road where it ran multiple stop signs and drove on the wrong side of the road. 

Deputies say the chase ended when the Durango turned west onto 590 Road which dead ends at the Verdigris River. 

According to court records, Mesteth pleaded guilty in Tulsa County to larceny from a retailer and false personation in 2011. 

