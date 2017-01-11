City, Park Supporters Negotiating Possible Settlement In Helmeri - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City, Park Supporters Negotiating Possible Settlement In Helmerich Park Lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
The City agreed to sell the corner of 71st and Riverside to a developer - that's what's in court - but the council is acting to make sure something like that couldn't happen again. The City agreed to sell the corner of 71st and Riverside to a developer - that's what's in court - but the council is acting to make sure something like that couldn't happen again.
Susan Miller with INCOG. Susan Miller with INCOG.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's Mayor spent the day negotiating a possible settlement in a lawsuit over Helmerich Park.

The mediation isn't over after an all-day session between the City of Tulsa and a group trying to save Helmerich Park from any development.

The City agreed to sell the corner of 71st and Riverside to a developer - that's what's in court - but the council is acting to make sure something like that couldn't happen again.

The courts will now determine what happens with the corner of 71st and Riverside - the northern end of Helmerich Park. The City agreed to sell it to a developer who planned to build a REI store, but, a lawsuit by some park lovers stopped it, now the two sides are in mediation to try to settle without a trial.

4/26/2016 Related Story: Plans For Tulsa's Helmerich Park Addressed In News Conference

Meanwhile, city planners developed a new kind of zoning for Tulsa called the "River Design Overlay" that sets up new restrictions on what can happen along the Arkansas River.

While the land in dispute isn't affected now, the City has carved out the rest of the park and applied the special zoning.

Susan Miller with INCOG said, "That's actually just the area around the existing park, the improved park, where there's the playground, and, I guess it will protect the park and that was the intention when it came up last fall, and apply the RDO-1, the park designation to it."

It's the section of Helmerich with volleyball courts that's in dispute - the new protections are the 25 acres south of there, all the way down to some apartments.

It does allow the City to make some park-style improvements, but that's it.

Miller said, "It envisioned sort of a lighter touch, as far as development, and only development accessory to the park - nothing of a grand scale - and the park remains the predominant use."

The two sides aren't talking about what came out of the mediation Wednesday, if anything. They have to report their progress to a judge otherwise, it would go to trial this summer.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Actor Martin Landau Dead At 89

    Actor Martin Landau Dead At 89

    CBS NewsCBS News

    Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," has died. 

    More >>

    Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," has died. 

    More >>

  • Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.