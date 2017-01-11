John's Take: Cowboys Look For First Big 12 Win Against Iowa Stat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

John's Take: Cowboys Look For First Big 12 Win Against Iowa State

STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

The Cowboys spent last week in Texas with a disappointing loss to the Longhorns followed by a much better effort in pushing top-ranked Baylor to the limit.

Wednesday night, there will be a sense of urgency to get that first Big 12 win.

Iowa State is 2-1 in league play and coming off a nine-point win over Texas.

OSU's Brad Underwood describes the Cyclones in two words: "old men."

"And I mean that in a way that they're a lot of seniors," he explained. "They've got a great point guard. They play at a pace that deceives you.  You look and you think they're not playing very hard, but that's not the case. They play very intelligent."

It's another game without freshman Lindy Waters, who was great in practice Monday before getting hit in the chin. He's back in concussion protocol and won't play.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

