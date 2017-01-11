Some Tulsa Business Owners Frustrated With Major Street Rehab Pr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Some Tulsa Business Owners Frustrated With Major Street Rehab Project

Posted: Updated:
The last phase is on 21st between Yorktown and Lewis. Some business owners in that area are already sick of dealing with the congestion. The last phase is on 21st between Yorktown and Lewis. Some business owners in that area are already sick of dealing with the congestion.
Dermatologist George Monks with the Tulsa Dermatology Center. Dermatologist George Monks with the Tulsa Dermatology Center.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A major street project us up and running again in the Utica Square area after a break for the holiday rush.

The East 21st Street Rehabilitation Project spans from Peoria all the way down to Lewis and is causing headaches for some business owners.

The $9.5 million project started in the summer of 2015. Britt Vance with the City of Tulsa said it has three phases, with the first two already finished.

The last phase is on 21st between Yorktown and Lewis. Some business owners in that area are already sick of dealing with the congestion.

"It's difficult. It's difficult for our patients. We have many elderly patients that already have a hard time driving in the city. Then it's difficult to actually turn into our clinic. So it makes it more challenging," said Dermatologist George Monks with the Tulsa Dermatology Center.

Vance said projects like this are a huge undertaking but they're finally in the homestretch.

He said the project should be finished in September, but they hope to finish before then, depending on the weather.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Actor Martin Landau Dead At 89

    Actor Martin Landau Dead At 89

    CBS NewsCBS News

    Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," has died. 

    More >>

    Martin Landau, the chameleon-like actor who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show "Mission: Impossible," then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994's "Ed Wood," has died. 

    More >>

  • Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.