Chili Bowl Brings Together BA Resident, NASCAR Legend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Chili Bowl Brings Together BA Resident, NASCAR Legend

Posted: Updated:
She spent some time making a quilt in 2009 that was her bed through two Tony Stewart racing victories. [Brenda Cross] She spent some time making a quilt in 2009 that was her bed through two Tony Stewart racing victories. [Brenda Cross]
Broken Arrow resident Brenda Cross said, "I was diagnosed in 2005 with breast cancer." Broken Arrow resident Brenda Cross said, "I was diagnosed in 2005 with breast cancer."
NASCAR legend, Tony Steward. NASCAR legend, Tony Steward.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Drivers and fans took a break from the excitement of the Chili Bowl to “kick-it,” for a good cause.

Over 200 people met at the Tulsa County Fair Grounds Wednesday to take part in the Kick It for Children's Cancer event - a kickball tournament to raise money for the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation.

Children of all ages were alongside NASCAR legends like Tony Stewart to have some fun and raise money in the fight against childhood cancer.

"A ton of the drivers are here, and a ton of the fans are here, and it raises a lot of great money for a great cause," Stewart said.

But for one fan, the event holds a deeper meaning.

Broken Arrow resident Brenda Cross said, "I was diagnosed in 2005 with breast cancer."

Cross thought she beat it, but in 2010 things took a turn for the worse.

"They told me that my cancer came back, it was in my sternum and I was stage 4," Cross said.

She went into remission again, but the cancer was aggressive and came back six more times. Brenda is currently fighting stage 4 breast cancer for the eighth time.

"With the kind of cancer that keeps coming back for me, I don't know how much time I have," she said.

She spent some time making a quilt in 2009 that was her bed through two Tony Stewart racing victories. In 2015 she got the chance to meet Stewart, and gave him the quilt.

Two years later, the two meet again, and Stewart remembers that special gift.

She said seeing Stewart at the kickball event gives her hope for the future.

"Knowing, as popular as they are, they make time to help everybody else," Cross said.

The kickball games in Tulsa raise money for the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation. If you'd like to help, you can donate here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Layoffs At ConocoPhillips In Bartlesville

    Layoffs At ConocoPhillips In Bartlesville

    ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville.  No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year. 

    More >>

    ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville.  No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year. 

    More >>

  • Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    Bridge Work Set To Begin On I-244 In Tulsa

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

    The two inside lanes of eastbound Interstate 244 between Harvard and Yale and at Memorial will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.