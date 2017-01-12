Collapsing Traffic Barrier Helps Protect Men In Tulsa Crash, Pol - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Collapsing Traffic Barrier Helps Protect Men In Tulsa Crash, Police Say


An impact attenuator collapsed and protected a pickup from slamming into a concrete barrier. An impact attenuator collapsed and protected a pickup from slamming into a concrete barrier.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A collapsing traffic barrier helped keep two men from more serious injuries in a crash on the Sand Springs Expressway just west of downtown Thursday morning. Police told News On 6 a westbound pickup ran off the road on a curve and hit an impact attenuator around 2:30 a.m.

About 15 feet of the traffic barrier collapsed as designed, keeping the truck from slamming full force into the end of a concrete barrier.

The two men were banged up and taken to the hospital but should be OK, according to officers on the scene.

