Collapsing Traffic Barrier Helps Protect Men In Tulsa Crash, Police Say

A collapsing traffic barrier helped keep two men from more serious injuries in a crash on the Sand Springs Expressway just west of downtown Thursday morning. Police told News On 6 a westbound pickup ran off the road on a curve and hit an impact attenuator around 2:30 a.m.

About 15 feet of the traffic barrier collapsed as designed, keeping the truck from slamming full force into the end of a concrete barrier.

The two men were banged up and taken to the hospital but should be OK, according to officers on the scene.