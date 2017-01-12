Suspect Sought In Two Ramona Business Burglaries - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspect Sought In Two Ramona Business Burglaries

RAMONA, Oklahoma -

Washington County deputies and Ramona Police officers continue to look for a man suspected of burglarizing two Ramona businesses early Wednesday.

Police said the man is accused of breaking into the Mini Mart building just east of Highway 75 and Simple Simon's Pizza restaurant on the west side of the highway at around 1 a.m., getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police released two surveillance photos of the suspect on their Facebook page.

Police said the man managed to get away from a sheriff's deputy who had spotted the man in a white mini van heading north on Highway 75.  They said the man was able to escape arrest after he drove through a barbed wire fence next to an Ochelata convenience store on Highway 75.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Ramona police at 918-536-1242.

