Coffeyville Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Two - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Coffeyville Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Two

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of the Coffeyville Police Department's Facebook page Photo courtesy of the Coffeyville Police Department's Facebook page
COFFEYVILLE, Kansas -

The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday shooting that sent two people to the hospital. 

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at 6 p.m. January 11, 2017, in the 500 block of Sycamore and two people had been shot. The two individuals, ages 35 and 46, were transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and one of them was then transported by air ambulance to Joplin. The second person was treated and released. 

CPD said the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 620-252-6160. Anonymous callers may also call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.