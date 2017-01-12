Coffeyville Police Investigate Shooting That Injured Two

The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at 6 p.m. January 11, 2017, in the 500 block of Sycamore and two people had been shot. The two individuals, ages 35 and 46, were transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds, and one of them was then transported by air ambulance to Joplin. The second person was treated and released.

CPD said the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 620-252-6160. Anonymous callers may also call the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.