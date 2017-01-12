Bartlesville Streets Crews Prepare Ahead Of Winter Storm

Road crews in Bartlesville are finishing up last minute preps for the winter storm, everything from plows to stocking up on salt and sand.

The city crews have been spending all day arming their trucks for whatever Mother Nature is going to throw at them this weekend.

The city said it has nearly 1,500 tons of sand and salt on hand and it's public works employees are on call if the roads get slick.

Crews will be divided into four parts of the city to improve response time.

Police dispatchers will let public works employees know where the trouble spots are.

The department said they'll focus on main and side roads, but they'll also pay attention to areas near schools, hospitals and hills.

"They'll routinely start with the policy that we have in place, working on the arterial places and if emergencies or situations come in, we'll dispatch those people to those situations," said Keith Henry, Bartlesville Public Works Director.

The city said employees will be on standby if the weather continues to get worse over the weekend.