Tahlequah Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Neighbor

Police in Tahlequah are investigating after a sergeant was in the right place at the right time for a stabbing victim. Police say Sergeant Brad Robertson was on patrol when he came upon a fight.

He, along with other officers helped the victim and put the suspect, Michael Foutch, in custody. He's accused of stabbing a neighbor several times, according to the Tahlequah Daily Press.

In a post online, Tahlequah Police Department said, "we're not always in the right place at the right time, but we're always moving."