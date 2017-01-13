Police Call Sallisaw Man's Death Suspicious

Police have identified a Sallisaw man whose death they are calling suspicious.

Investigators said 61-year-old Larry Don Dillard was found dead inside his home on Tuesday.

Police Captain Jeff Murray told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, a friend found Dillard's body in the living room.

"Due to some suspicious circumstances inside the house, which has lead us to take this unattended death to investigate it as being suspicious at this point in time," said Police Captain Jeff Murray.

Police are not releasing details of surrounding Dillard's death until they receive a report from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office in Tulsa.