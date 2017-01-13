Tulsa Public Schools In Session Friday

Tulsa Public Schools are in session Friday.

District superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist made the announcement just before 5:30 a.m.

Tulsa Public Schools will be open today! Have a wonderful day and stay as dry as you can in the rain. ?? — Deborah Gist (@deborahgist) January 13, 2017

Thursday evening, Dr. Gist said the school district would drive the streets and various bus routes early Friday ahead of making a decision.