Tulsa Police Search For Carjacking Suspect Involved In Hit-And-Run Crash

Tulsa Police are on the scene of a hit-and-run collision in the area of 3400 S. 129th East Avenue, and they say one of the vehicles involved was possibly stolen.

The three occupants of the possible stolen vehicle ran away, but TPD officers caught two of them a few blocks away. They say a third suspect apparently carjacked another vehicle and got away.

