Ice Blankets Osage, Pawnee Counties

Osage and Pawnee counties have seen the most ice so far from Friday's winter storm.

We started out Friday morning heading north out of Cleveland in Pawnee County and into Osage County.

State Highway sand trucks have been treating the highway which runs between Cleveland and Pawhuska. So far, the road has been just been wet, but drivers should still take it slow, because as temperatures continue to remain below freezing, water on the roads will turn to ice.

Most of the ice so far, has been building up on power lines.

Farther north in Pawhuska we found city streets and sidewalks transitioning from just being wet to ice and in some places it was very slick.

Some people were trying to be careful, while still slipping and sliding in the process.

The Osage County courthouse was closed as well as the Osage Nation campus.

One business, the Pioneer Woman's Mercantile, was still open with a lot of people stopping in for breakfast.

We also caught up with Pawhuska's U.S. Postal workers as they scraped ice off their windshields so they could head out on their mail routes.

One employee, Alan Wilson says while he will deliver rain or shine, he prefers shine.

"I don't like it. I'd just assume have a warm, sunny day. Part of it, though," said Alan Wilson.

Osage and Pawnee County Emergency managers say they've been out since early Friday checking he roads, but have not found any major issues.

They stress drivers need to be aware of slick spots, slow down and be careful. They add driving conditions are expected to worsen Friday afternoon and evening.