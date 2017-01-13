Oklahoma Task Force One Adds 2 K9s To Search And Rescue Team

Oklahoma Task Force 1 gained two K9s Thursday to aid in its search and rescue efforts.

Ground Zero Emergency Training Center, a non-profit organization in Oklahoma, provided the search and rescue dogs to the task force at a ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, said Stan May, TFD spokesman.

Tulsa firefighter Jeff Leon received K9 Venus, and Tulsa Police officer Robin Mendenhall received K9 Big T.

Ground Zero is an organization, founded by Becky Switzer, which supplies search dogs for organizations, they also provide the training for both the search dog and their handler.