Oklahoma Paramedic Pleads Guilty To Stealing Drugs From Ambulances

By: Associated Press
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A 26-year-old Oklahoma paramedic has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking vials of painkillers from her assigned ambulances and replacing the contents with saline solution.

Federal prosecutors in Tulsa say that Sara Nicole Hogsett pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products.

Prosecutors alleged that between April and May of 2016, Hogsett took fentanyl, morphine and diazepam from the ambulances by removing the liquid drugs from their vials.

Hogsett used the drugs on herself and replaced the removed liquid with saline solution. She later admitted to federal agents that she tampered with the vials.

Hogsett faces up to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced in April.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
