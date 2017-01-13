Crews Quickly Respond After Bartlesville Residents Lose Power - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Crews Quickly Respond After Bartlesville Residents Lose Power

BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

Ice cut the power to hundreds of homes in Bartlesville Friday.

The power outages in Bartlesville started pouring in late Friday morning, and almost immediately after that, PSO crews started following up.

Bartlesville resident Mikaela Hulstine said, "I just hope PSO can get it on and keep it on."

PSO crews were in town well ahead of the storm for a moment like this - hundreds woke up to no power in their homes.

The highest number was somewhere around 700.

Hulstine said, "I tried to turn my coffee maker on, I opened the refrigerator, I tried to turn the light on in the closet, I even tried to turn the light on when we came in here."

She said it's hard to function without electricity. It's even left her unable to leave home.

"I can't get out because my garage door is electric and I don't have the strength to open it manually," Hulstine said.

The crews are staged on the south side of town and they're staying in several hotels as they wait to go out and fix any problems that come up.

Hulstine said, “I think 2007 taught them a lot and they were ready this time."

