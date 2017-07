Bell hopes to be the first Oklahoma to win the Chili Bowl since 1994.

The 31st annual Chili Bowl continues at the River Spirit Expo Center, and one of Oklahoma's own finds himself right in the thick of things.

Norman native Christopher Bell won Thursday night's A Feature to put him in Saturday's A-Main final where he'll try to bring the Golden Driller home for the first time since Broken Arrow's Andy Hillenburg did it in 1994.

Bell said, "It means the world to me. This is what racing is to me, pretty much. It's the biggest race that I grew up going to and something that only one other Oklahoma guy has ever won, so I'd like to make my name as the second guy, and the first guy in a long time. I hope I can get it done."