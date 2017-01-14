Fire Destroys Tulsa Trailer Home

Fire destroyed a trailer home in east Tulsa Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home, located in the 100 block of North 126th East Place, shortly after 1 p.m.

They said the fire started in a nearby storage building and spread to the home. One person was home at time but was not injured.

Two nearby trailer homes also sustained some damage from the fire.

Investigators are now trying to determine the fire's cause.