Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times At Tulsa Park

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a man died after being shot multiple time at Norberg Park near 31st and Garnett.

Homicide investigators were officially called to the scene just before 8 p.m., and they said the victim was shot five times, so when the ambulance took him away, police knew there was a high chance he wouldn't survive.

Medical crews cut the victim's shirt off before taking him away.

Police found a gun lying on the ground, but it's not clear if it's the victim's weapon or the suspect's.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m.

They don't have a suspect description but believe the suspect got away in a dark-colored SUV. The vehicle was seen driving westbound on 33rd near the crime scene.

Police said they believe a window might have gotten broken out because they found dark colored glass scattered at the crime scene.

Police said the park is known to have gang activity.

"It's hard to say if this is drug-related, gang-related or what transpired at this point," said TPD Sgt. Robert Rohloff. "It's going to take some investigation to get to that."

Police said looking at the victim's tattoos, they believe they know who he is, but are waiting to release that information.