Improving Weather Soon In Eastern Oklahoma

The cold and shallow arctic air eroded yesterday as a powerful upper level system ejected across the central plains. A strong surface area of low pressure is moving from southwestern OK into the south-central part of Kansas today and will rapidly bring a front across the area by morning to midday. The upper air flow will continue to be active for the next few days, but moisture will remain limited across the area.

Another wave will brush our area Wednesday, and then two systems will near the state this weekend. The result will be a low chance of a few showers or storms in the extended forecast. But no arctic air will invade the state for the next 7 days.

The weekend system produced icing across a large portion of northeastern OK, along and northwest of the I-44 corridor region as expected. The temps remained near or slightly below freezing the metro which allowed for freezing rain to accumulate on elevated surfaces but not most roadways.

Wind speeds remain below the forecast maximums of 10 to 20 mph and limited any widespread power outages across the region during the icing portion of the event. Some outages did occur and are still underway this morning but the impact remains low.

The Tulsa metro remained in freezing rain advisories until Saturday morning when it became evident that amounts could reach or exceed .25 inches of accumulated freezing rain on surfaces. The upgrade to Ice storm warning occurred Saturday morning for a few hours along the metro corridor of the I-44 region. Locations to the northwest of the metro received higher amounts and remained in Ice storm warnings through Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, the shallow air mass had started to modify and temps moved above freezing across the entire area.

Our temps have been slowly increasing from Sunday afternoon through this morning along with south winds bringing moisture into the area in the form of widespread rainfall. But the last part of our weekend storm system is exiting the area this morning soon.

This activity will exit the area from now to 10am with improving conditions for the 2nd half of the day. Pockets of moderate rainfall will be likely this morning along the highway 69-75 corridor region but by the time most folks read this post, will be gone from the area. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s this morning, may briefly rebound into the mid-50s at noon, and drop into the upper 40s by late afternoon. Readings will be in the upper 40s to the west of the metro all day.

The clouds will also slowly decrease from the north to east later today with some sunshine-mix through the afternoon. A rather uneventful weather week will remain with a slight chance of a few showers or storms Wednesday into Thursday, mostly across southern or southeastern OK. Another system will be nearing the area by the weekend with a few showers Saturday or Sunday followed by a modest cool-down.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

