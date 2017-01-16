Severe Weather In Texas Causing Tulsa Flight Delays

Tulsa International Airport is experiencing flight delays Monday morning due to severe weather in parts of Texas. A 6:55 a.m. Southwest flight to Dallas was canceled.

That flight was then scheduled to go on to Amarillo.

There's a American flight to Dallas originally scheduled at 8:20 a.m. that's now been delayed to this afternoon. Severe weather rolled through north Texas Sunday night with at lease 30 homes damaged, according to the Dallas CBS affiliate.

The National Weather Service confirms at least one tornado touched down Clifton in the central part of the state. No injuries were reported.

On Monday morning, a tornado warning was in effect in Katy, Texas, west of Houston. If you have flights to that area morning - be sure to check with your airline.

Tulsa International Airport Flight Information