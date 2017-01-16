Tulsa Honors Martin Luther King Jr. With Parade - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Honors Martin Luther King Jr. With Parade

Posted: Updated:
Alpha Phi Alpha parade entry. Alpha Phi Alpha parade entry.
The theme is "Love Conquers Hate." The theme is "Love Conquers Hate."
Lining up from the John 3:16 Mission. Lining up from the John 3:16 Mission.
Tulsa's 2017 MLK Parade. Tulsa's 2017 MLK Parade.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The country pauses on Monday to honor the legacy of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The 38th annual MLK parade made its way through the streets of Greenwood and downtown Tulsa Monday, January 16.  Hundreds of people lined the streets. 

Spectator Brandy White said, "For the excitement, of course, and to see everyone come together. But I think it's a great thing to do every year."

Tulsa's MLK parade is the second largest in the country. About 250 floats were in the parade with countless participants. The theme this year is "Love Conquers Hate."

They say that message illustrates what Dr. Martin Luther King stood for. Organizers pulled the message from a speech King once gave where he said "I've decided to stick with love because hate is too big of a burden to bear."

It's a message everyone can take with them considering the climate of America right now. 

"I think people need to start loving one another, start caring for one another, and then be concerned for your neighbor," said spectator Kay Robbins.

They said the message is always relevant, but especially since 2016 saw racial tension in Tulsa and other cities, and even violence in parts of the country.

"Today every body you run into - they are hugging and high fiving," said NAACP President Pleas Thompson. "But we want that to be 365 days a year. And we're trying to plan more and more activities to have the same excitement that we have everyday."

Inclusivity, along with the message of love, is a huge part of the parade.

Robbins said just looking around at all the different faces and seeing them peacefully come together, despite so much tragedy nationally and locally, shows love truly does conquer hate.

"People are starting to car for one another than they ever have before, and I'm glad to be able to see it," Robbins said.

Parade organizers honored the late Sergeant Marvin Blades who died in October. The former TPD and longtime TPS officer spent a lot of time mentoring young people. His family served as the grand marshals.

Multiple events over the last few days led of to the big parade today. With 250 floats, the parade took about two hours and ended at Archer and Elgin.

The annual Founders Breakfast was held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 16, at 1414 N. Greenwood Avenue. The breakfast was hosted by First Baptist Church of North Tulsa.

A group of about 50 people marched near downtown Tulsa Sunday for a "Love Conquers Hate" Peace Walk. It was followed by a commemorative interfaith church service.

1/16/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Group Organizes 'Love Conquers Hate' March Honoring MLK Jr.

Parade route: 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.