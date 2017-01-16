OKC Firefighters Rescue Cow From Swimming Pool - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKC Firefighters Rescue Cow From Swimming Pool

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters in Oklahoma City made a big rescue over the weekend. They were called to the 11200 block of SE 97th Street Sunday when a cow got stuck in a swimming pool near Lake Stanley Draper.

The homeowner reported hearing a "snorting" noise coming from his swimming pool. Emergency responders discovered a hole in the pool liner and the cow trapped in the water.

Firefighters used pumps to remove about 5 feet of water from the pool so the cow wouldn't experience hypothermia, according to OCFD Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

Crews used the tow straps of a wrecker to hoist the cow up and out to safety. It weighed an estimated 1,500 pounds.

The cow is expected to be just fine.

