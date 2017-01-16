Sheet-Pan Salmon With Crispy Kale And Potatoes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sheet-Pan Salmon With Crispy Kale And Potatoes

Posted: Updated:


Prep 20 min; Cook 38 min; Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice + ½ lemon
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, finely chopped, divided)
  • 1 c plain fat-free Greek yogurt
  • ½ tsp kosher salt + pinch, or to taste (divided)
  • 12 oz. Yukon gold potatoes, quartered
  • 4 tsp olive oil (divided)
  • 2 bunches Tuscan kale, ribs and stems removed, torn into large pieces
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes (divided)
  • 4 (3-oz) skin-on salmon fillets

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
  2. Whisk 1 tbsp lemon juice and pinch garlic into yogurt; season with a pinch each of salt and black pepper and set aside.
  3. Place potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet; toss with 2 tsp oil and season with ¼ tsp salt and 1/8 tsp pepper. Roast, tossing occasionally, until potatoes are well-browned and cooked through, 25-30 minutes.
  4. In large bowl, toss kale with 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes, remaining garlic, and 1 teaspoon oil; season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper and place on pan an even layer.
  5. When potatoes are done, remove from oven; arrange salmon over potatoes on pan in single layer, and drizzle with remaining 1 tsp oil; sprinkle with a pinch of salt and black pepper, if desired, and remaining ¼ tsp red pepper flakes. Place pan with salmon and potatoes, and pan with kale in oven; bake 5-8 minutes (depending on thickness) until edges of salmon begin to brown and it is just cooked through, and kale is wilted and crisp. Transfer to serving pan or individual plates, squeeze lemon over, and serve with reserved yogurt.


Per serving (3 oz salmon, ¾ cup kale, ½ cup potatoes, ¼ cup yogurt): 330 cal, 15g total fat, 3g sat fat, 357 mg sod, 50 g total carb, 5g sugar, 5g fib, 28g prot.SmartPoints value: 7

