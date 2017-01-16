Drivers Urged To Avoid BA Intersection As Construction Begins

The Aspen and Detroit intersection is getting a much needed upgrade starting Tuesday, meaning it will be even harder to navigate through this week.

If you live in Broken Arrow, you might want to consider a different drive to work in the morning.

The traffic signals are being updated, which means drivers will run into a four-way stop while construction is going on.

The upgrades include a new traffic signal control cabinet, push buttons for the new handicap accessible ramps and video detection to replace the current in-pavement system.

The City of Broken Arrow said the work is expected to take up to four days to finish but it could take up to a week.

So, in the meantime, be patient and find a different route to work if you can.