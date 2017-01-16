Drivers Urged To Avoid BA Intersection As Construction Begins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Drivers Urged To Avoid BA Intersection As Construction Begins

Posted: Updated:
The Aspen and Detroit intersection is getting a much needed upgrade starting Tuesday, meaning it will be even harder to navigate through this week. The Aspen and Detroit intersection is getting a much needed upgrade starting Tuesday, meaning it will be even harder to navigate through this week.
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

If you live in Broken Arrow, you might want to consider a different drive to work in the morning.

The Aspen and Detroit intersection is getting a much needed upgrade starting Tuesday, meaning it will be even harder to navigate through this week.

The traffic signals are being updated, which means drivers will run into a four-way stop while construction is going on.

The upgrades include a new traffic signal control cabinet, push buttons for the new handicap accessible ramps and video detection to replace the current in-pavement system.

The City of Broken Arrow said the work is expected to take up to four days to finish but it could take up to a week.

So, in the meantime, be patient and find a different route to work if you can.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.