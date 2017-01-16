Broken Arrow Church Collecting Prom Dresses For Teens With Special Needs

A Broken Arrow church needs any gently used evening gowns or dresses that might be hanging in your closet.

They'll be worn at a very special event next month.

The Assembly at Broken Arrow is hosting the second annual A Night to Shine, with help from the Tim Tebow Foundation. It's prom night for people 16 and older who have special needs.

This Friday and Saturday, January 20 and 21, hundreds of teens and women will get a special dress fitting, complete with an assistant, seamstresses, full-length mirrors and a runway — the whole nine yards.

"They'll get that perfect dress so that way they all feel just beautiful for the prom, feel special," said Pastor Joel Thompson, who is organizing the event.

The church is accepting dress donations until Thursday, January 19.

This prom night is specially designed for people with special needs who might feel more comfortable in a friendlier setting, Thompson explained.

"Sometimes the special-needs community is overlooked," Thompson said, "or just some of the opportunities that are available to them aren't as customized."

Last year, Thompson said, the oldest guest was a 76-year-old woman who had never attended prom.

Guests will enter on a red carpet, where they'll be presented with crowns and tiaras and many adoring fans cheering for them.

At this prom, the lights aren't as flashy, the music isn't quite as loud, and there's a quiet room in case guests need a break from the sensory overload. Parents will get to relax during the event, and even receive free massages.

A Night to Shine will be held on Friday, February 10, at the Marriott Hotel in South Tulsa. There's still room for more than 100 guests to register and join in on the fun.

If you'd like to sign up to attend, volunteer your time or donate supplies, you can find more information here.