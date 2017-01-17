Mild Weather Remains Across Eastern Oklahoma

The next upper level wave will move across the southern plains Wednesday into Thursday with a chance for a few showers or maybe a rumble of thunder, mostly across southeastern or far eastern OK. A few of these showers may near the metro tomorrow morning. Another stout looking upper level system will impact the area Saturday into Sunday. We may have slightly more moisture across the body of the state and our pops will go up slightly from previous forecast sets. A front will pass the area Saturday into Sunday bringing highs from the 60's on Saturday into the lower 50's by Sunday afternoon. Colder air may return sometime next week.

Temperatures this morning will start in the 30's along with mostly to partly cloudy conditions. We still have enough moisture in the mid-level of the atmosphere to keep us on the partly cloudy side for the morning hours, but just like yesterday, will see some sun by midday to afternoon. Afternoon highs today will remain in the upper 40's and lower 50's across the entire area along with northwest winds near 10 mph.

Later tonight into early Wednesday morning, some of neighbors along the Red River Valley will experience a few showers or storms as the above-mentioned wave ejects across the southern plains. Wednesday morning to midday, some of this activity will attempt to migrate northeast into the east-central part of the state. It will be a close call for the metro, but our chances will remain around 20% with higher pops for southeastern and eastern OK. As this waves passes to the east, a few wrap around sprinkles may occur Thursday across far northeastern OK.

The winds will return from the south Friday as pressure begins falling to our northwest in response to the next upper level low developing and heading our way. Friday into Saturday should be breezy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph as the first surface low develops across northwestern OK and scoots to the northeast Saturday morning. But the main low will develop Saturday evening across eastern New Mexico and the high plains of Texas and rapidly move across Oklahoma by Sunday morning to midday. Showers and storms will be increasing Sunday morning as this system moves over the state. Not enough cold air appears to be present, even with column cooling, to allow any wintry precipitation under the low. Along the leading edge, as the surface front moves across the area, storms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, mostly to the east or northeast. Dynamic wind fields will be present but the lack of significant low level moisture should keep any severe weather threats on the low side. Temps will cool down Sunday with northwest winds developing by afternoon or evening and temps eventually to drop into the lower 50s by afternoon after starting a little warmer in the morning hours.

The next cyclone in the family could bring some slightly colder air back to the state for the middle of the following week. But at this point, no major arctic intrusion is likely.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone